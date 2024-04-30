Music licencing and sync gallery company SphereTrax has added Helen Wiltshire as its head of sync, sales and marketing.

Wiltshire has 15 years’ experience in the music industry, most recently as international sync manager at Warner Chappell, the publishing subsidiary of Warner Music Group. She has worked with the likes of Stormzy, Raye, Radiohead, David Bowie, The Prodigy, Skepta, The Cranberries, and George Michael, and has worked on brand campaigns for Gucci, Facebook, Mercedes, FIFA and Lego.

At SphereTrax, she will work with CEO and founder Sefi Carmel on continuing to roll out the platform, which launched last year and offers Dolby Atmos-mastered music, for producers and directors of TV, film, games, commercials, branded content, and more. SphereTrax is set to be included in the BBC MusicBox, and allows artists to retain up to 75% of royalties.

Users are able to select from pre-set licences on the platform, with automated contracts and payment forms available. SphereTrax uses Blockchain technology Bitcoin SV to ensure a transparent licensing process, meaning payments can be made in either cash or cryptocurrencies and withdrawn immediately.

Wiltshire said: “I’m really excited to be joining SphereTrax, and part of a team that is passionate about making the music licensing process simpler and fairer. Aside from raising brand awareness, my aim is to exemplify why so many artists and composers are drawn to our work and the platform. Enabling & championing creativity is at the heart of what we do; I want to make sure that music buyers & licensors are as engaged with that as our amazing community of musicians are.”

Carmel added: “Helen’s incredible career history and experience with major global artists at Warner Chappell speaks to how much of an asset she is going to be at part of the SphereTrax team. She has huge amounts of industry knowledge, prowess, and passion and it’s an honour to have her with us.”