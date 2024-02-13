Argosy founder Mike Purnell has sadly passed away after a short illness, while on holiday with his wife, Pauline.

Purnell was born and raised in Brighton in 1945 and grew up in France. He started working in the electronics industry with ITT Cannon in the 60s.

He set up home in Buckinghamshire and from there established Argosy, alongside his business partner Doug Julley. Shortly after, the pair were joined by Ken Eckardt.

Founded in 1984, Argosy manufactures and distributes infrastructure products for the broadcast and AV sectors, specialising in cable and connector systems, equipment racks, fibre optics assemblies, mains distribution and network switches.

As their customer base grew, they moved to bigger premises in Stokenchurch and then Long Crendon with branch offices in Salford and Dubai.