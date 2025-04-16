Twickenham Film Studios is converting its 5,500 sq ft studio three to house virtual production, installing a 24x4.5m LED wall.

The facility has partnered with Samsung and virtual production outfit Quite Brilliant on the development, which hopes to be completed by the end of June 2025. It is Samsung’s first major virtual production install in the UK, and third globally. In addition to the 24x4.5m back wall, there will be a 105 sqm LED ceiling plus LED mobile totem walls along with a permanent turntable and motion control crane.

The wall will use Samsung’s IVC 2.1 pixel pitch technology and Arri colour calibration management system.

As part of the virtual production studio install, Samsung will also add a base onsite at Twickenham Film Studios.

Deborah Honig, VP, chief customer officer at Samsung Electronics, said: “As one of the world’s leaders in picture quality and screen technology, we are excited about the possibilities of how this could transform virtual production.

“This technology opens the door to limitless potential for filmmakers, producers and content creators from various industries by amplifying digital effects, while making virtual content creation easier, faster and more cost effective. Alongside our ambitious partners at Twickenham Film Studios and Quite Brilliant we are excited to usher in a new era of excellence within this area.”

Sunny Vohra, owner of TFS, added: “Having taken over Twickenham Film Studios in 2012, this new venture marks the next phase of our multi-year strategy to invest in Twickenham’s future. Samsung is our ideal partner. They see the value of our world-class award-winning team and appreciate our approach in balancing investment in technology with investment in our people. This is why we are a preferred facility for so many of the world’s greatest filmmakers.”

Kenneth Brannagh said: “Twickenham Film Studios has been my home for the last 5 years, and I love being based here. Their talented team are always committed to delivering the very best. This great partnership with Samsung reinforces Twickenham’s position for the future as a vital part of the British film industry.”

Quite Brilliant’s managing director, Chris Chaundler, commented: “With five years and more than 200 VP projects under our belt, we have designed the stage, in partnership with Samsung to meet the needs of producers and directors. This is designed by filmmakers for filmmakers. The stage will service all projects from features and television to advertising and social content. This is a bold statement about Twickenham’s commitment to the future of the UK film, television and media industry.”

