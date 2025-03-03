It enables companies to gain expertise in virtual production to capitalise on new opportunities across film, TV, gaming, and digital entertainment

Ulster University has unveiled the CoSTAR Screen Lab virtual production facility at its Studio Ulster campus at Belfast Harbour Studios.

Studio Ulster is a virtual production campus, poneering advancements in virtual production, digital content creation and real-time visual effects.

The launch event for the CoSTAR Screen Lab saw attendees being given demonstrations of the capabilities of virtual production for the film, TV and gaming industries (pictured above).

They also met with groups of participants in Future Screens NI’s S.U.R.F (Skills for Urban and Rural Futures) scheme, a programme designed to address the lack of opportunity for young people in urban and rural communities by training them in virtual production and games design technologies.

CoSTAR is a £75.6 million national research and development network of laboratories developing next-generation technologies to cement the UK’s world-leading position in gaming, TV, film and performance. It’s funded by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) through the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC).

An additional £63 million of new industry investment is supporting the programme, creating the largest virtual production research and development network in Europe.

Insight: CoSTAR Screen Lab at Ulster University is the latest launch for CoSTAR. It follows the announcement that it would be opening the CoSTAR National R&D Lab, the UK’s first national R&D facility for creative industries, at Pinewood Studios next year. This will be based in the CoSTAR Stage, attached to K Block in the Pinewood campus and offer cutting-edge virtual production technology, with a 236m2 sound stage and a series of R&D labs featuring spatial audio, volumetric capture and multisensory devices as well as a private 5G/6G Network.

Professor Declan Keeney, CEO of Studio Ulster and Professor of Screen Technologies and Innovation at Ulster University, said: “The launch of the CoSTAR Screen Lab at Ulster University marks a significant step in the evolution of creative technology research and skills development in Northern Ireland. As we continue to grow and support this dynamic sector, the CoSTAR Screen Lab will provide the research foundation necessary to propel us into the next phase of digital transformation. By working closely with our CoSTAR partners, we are confident that our collective efforts will accelerate the development of breakthrough techniques that will redefine how content is created, making Northern Ireland a key player on the global stage for virtual production.”

Professor Paul Bartholomew, vice-chancellor of Ulster University, added: “CoSTAR Screen Lab is an exciting example of Ulster University’s continued commitment to innovation, collaboration and delivering real-world impact, and is a testament to our leadership in research and our commitment to advancing the screen industries in Northern Ireland.

“Our investment in cutting-edge infrastructure, including Studio Ulster, ensures that we are well-positioned to drive forward new technologies that will shape the future of film, TV, games, and animation production. This pioneering facility will be a catalyst for new ideas and technologies, positioning this region as a leader in the global creative industries.”

Professor Christopher Smith, AHRC executive chair, said: “The CoSTAR Screen Lab in Belfast will enable companies regionally, nationally and globally to access world-leading Research and Development facilities and expertise to capitalise on the opportunities offered by virtual production and real-time technologies for film, TV, gaming, and digital entertainment.

“As part of the CoSTAR network it will play a key role in ensuring that the UK’s creative industries act as a key driver of growth as identified in the government’s industrial strategy. AHRC is proud to work with remarkable, innovative researchers in the fast moving and dynamic world of film and screen to shape the future of technology.”