Integration aims to allow workflow from content creation through to production, curation, packaging and distribution

Veritone has integrated Dalet’s media workflow system to it’s AI-powered Digital Media Hub.

With the addition of the software, the hub aims to offer a cloud workflow from content creation through production, curation, packaging and distribution. It includes metadata management, creation of branded digital marketplaces, customisable B2B portals, monetisation options, and granular search capabilities.

A demonstration of the integration will take place at Veritone and Dalet’s booths at the NAB Show next month.

Carl Farrell, CEO and board member of Dalet, said: “With content consumption being at an all-time high and media-rich organizations seeking new ways to bring in additional revenue streams, monetization of media archives and assets is key. The combined power of Dalet and Veritone enables customers to overhaul their monetization initiatives, exposing and licensing their assets quickly, securely and with the highest level of control.”

Sean King, SVP, GM, at Veritone, added: “Veritone’s AI-enabled technology has long been the tool of choice for some of the world’s most recognized brands because of its ability to more efficiently and effectively organize, manage and monetize content. Veritone and Dalet share a commitment to unlocking the true potential of digital content and we’re pleased to offer the content monetization capabilities of DMH to complete Dalet’s end-to-end platform and provide endless revenue opportunities to their customer base.”