Veset has announced the release of ad-insertion platform, AdWise.

AdWise is an in-video advertising tool for live and premium feeds, enabling contextual and relevant advertising to be placed alongside the live feed without directing the viewer away from the main broadcasted content.

It uses ad-insertion technology built on AWS for dynamic ad integration for a personalised viewing experience where live advertising doesn’t hide the live feed.

The product can be used for live sports broadcasting, news and live events, entertainment, and TV shows, targeted local advertising, educational and informative content, and customised ad campaigns, among some of the broadcast opportunities.

Features include: Seamless integration with live streams including linear TV, AVOD, and FAST channels amongst others.

Dynamic squeezing technology for ad insertion without disrupting the live broadcasted content feed.

Contextual ad placement and increased monetisation prospects.

Enhanced viewer experience with the removal of traditional ad breaks.

Customisable and flexible features for a range of broadcasting needs.

Boosted ad value and revenue due to ads displayed alongside content.

Gatis Gailis, CEO, Veset, said: “The industry is changing with unprecedented effect, and as a result, we are seeing extreme changes in consumer habits and data. With ad technology like Veset AdWise, broadcasters and advertisers in the industry can look towards a direct-to-consumer focused future that benefits all evolving elements from linear TV, AVOD, and FAST channels amongst others. The industry might be changing, but ad tech is catching up really fast.”