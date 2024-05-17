Fans with sight or hearing loss will now be able to enjoy all 13 series of one of iPlayer’s most popular shows

BBC iPlayer has made every episode of Waterloo Road available with audio description, sign language, and subtitles.

Waterloo Road initially ran on the BBC between 2006 and 2015, and was a big hit on BBC iPlayer when the series was added during lockdown. This prompted the commission of a new series, seeing Waterloo Road return with new episodes at the start of 2023.

The latest series aired earlier this year, and a new one will return soon.

Waterloo Road is still especially popular on BBC iPlayer, where it is currently the third most-watched title of 2024 so far among accounts aged under-35 years, only behind EastEnders and The Traitors.

Dan McGolpin, director of BBC iPlayer and TV Channels, said: “Waterloo Road is one of our biggest and best-loved titles on BBC iPlayer and we want everyone to be able to enjoy it. That’s why we’ve made it as accessible as possible, with subtitles, audio description and sign language all now available for viewers on every episode.

This follows every episode of the entire back catalogue of Doctor Who being added to BBC iPlayer with all accessibility options, as well as live sign language at Glastonbury, live audio description for Strictly Come Dancing.

BBC iPlayer has also made it easier to find audio described and signed programmes on the platform.