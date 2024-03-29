Top 100

Beyond Paradise opener down on last year

By 2024-03-29T19:21:00

Overnights banner Aug 2022

Death In Paradise ends on a high but spin-off is 1 million shy of 2023 outing

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 