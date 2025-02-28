Top 100

BGT kicks off early with 4.6 million

By 2025-02-28T11:32:00

bgt_sr18_ep1_07

ITV1 entertainment show launches with fewer than 5 million for first time since 2007

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 