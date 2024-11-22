Top 100

I’m A Celebrity returns down on last year with 6.8 million

By 2024-11-22T16:58:00

embargoed_until_7pm_monday_11th_november_2024_im_celebrity_get_me_out_of_here_sr24_01

Series opener is 236,000 behind 2023 but ahead by one share point

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 