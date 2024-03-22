A Life in Ten Pictures, BBC2

“This hour spent in the company of the late Carrie Fisher was first rate, because in everything she said and did Carrie Fisher was always ‘full of piss and vinegar’ (as one friend so delightfully put it). To those who only know Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in Star Wars, it will have been a quiet revelation. To those who know her as one of the first celebrities to confront publicly both her bi-polar disorder and struggles with addiction, it will have been a salve.”

Benji Wilson, The Telegraph

“Fisher’s brother Todd was the only contributor to Carrie Fisher: A Life In Ten Pictures who could claim to know the Star Wars actress well throughout her life. Though some of the other talking heads threw interesting sidelights on her complex personality, they were incidental characters in her life — her hairdresser, a friend from her teen years, an old chum of her mother and a few more. The absence of any major co-stars or lovers meant large parts of her story went untold. Fascinating though it was, it left out so much.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“It all feels very brash and attention-seeking, like the TV equivalent of a lime-green hatchback doing late-night doughnuts in a supermarket car park. But, if you can tune in to Twisted Metal’s motormouth wavelength of childish exuberance, it is certainly a fun ride.”

Graeme Virtue, The Guardian

“The real surprise is that this Mad Max-style tale of post-apocalyptic road warriors should so successfully make the jump from pixels to prestige dramedy. It could have been a car crash. Instead, it’s an enjoyably breakneck whoosh through the A-Z of dystopian sci-fi cliches.”

Ed Power, The Telegraph

3 Body Problem, Netflix

“It’s brilliant. Yes, it’s complicated. Yes, it’s chaotic. No, you will not always understand what is going on and, yes, in a single episode you may often feel like you are watching about eight different shows rolled into one, some of which are notably better than others. But the vision of it!”

Hugo Rifkind, The Times

“When a book is deemed ‘unadaptable’, it is almost interpreted as a challenge. Of course, no book is really unadaptable; the problem is that rendering it on screen will simply be too dull, or confusing. 3 Body Problem is somehow both. Benioff, Weiss and Woo made radical and transformative changes to the source material, but lost something integral in the process. We’re left with a series that’s full of bluster but no vibrancy – a body devoid of life.”

Louis Chilton, The Independent