Adolescence, Netflix

“There have been a few contenders for the crown over the years, but none has come as close as Jack Thorne’s and Stephen Graham’s astonishing four-part series Adolescence, whose technical accomplishments – each episode is done in a single take – are matched by an array of award-worthy performances and a script that manages to be intensely naturalistic and hugely evocative at the same time. Adolescence is a deeply moving, deeply harrowing experience.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“Adolescence is brilliant. I can put it no other way. Every beat, every remark, every glance between characters, every angry or teary outburst in this four-part drama — each episode shot in one continuous take — is laden with authenticity and it is terrifying. Terrifying if you are the parent of a boy and terrifying if you are the parent of a girl. I don’t want to give too much away because the way that the drama gradually unfolds in episode one to a big reveal at the end is shocking and a storytelling masterclass.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“If you’re a parent to a school-age boy, I don’t know whether I should advise you to watch Adolescence immediately, or avoid it at all costs because it will chill your blood. It is a drama so quietly devastating that I won’t forget it for a very long time.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“Adolescence returns us to that question: just how do we stop the onslaught of online misogyny from manifesting in the worst, violent ways? You’re not going to find all the answers in a Netflix drama, but this alarming demonstration of what will happen if we don’t is enough to send chills down any parent’s spine.”

Emily Baker, The i