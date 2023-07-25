Dreaming Whilst Black, BBC3

“Television can have a tendency towards being formulaic, and in some respects, that is part of its appeal. You sit down on a Sunday night to a big BBC period drama and know, roughly, the notes that it is going to hit. But occasionally a show like Dreaming Whilst Black comes along and quietly rips up the formula, finding a new path that feels fresh, exciting and very much its own.”

Rebecca Nicholson, The Guardian

“In the first two episodes every white person seems to be an utter dork. But this is a fresh and funny new voice and the switch between the fantasy life in Kwabena’s head and disappointing reality is well done. Another series feels certain.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“The beauty of Dreaming Whilst Black is its fresh approach and engaging execution. As the title suggests, it’s punctuated by daydream sequences. This device keeps viewers on their toes. Just when you think you’ve got the hang of it – “Yeah, yeah, this is going to be fantasy, not reality” – Salmon defies expectations.”

Michael Hogan, Telegraph

Gregg Wallace: The British Miracle Meat, Channel 4

“It is a neat idea, cleverly executed in the half hour and has the attraction and value of novelty. It could have been more pointed, more vicious, or packed more in to satiate those who are already aware of the issues it raises, but that isn’t what it is aiming to do. Rather, it is a nice little curveball thrown into the schedule to capture the attention of a slightly different demographic, perhaps, those who wouldn’t necessarily sit down to watch a documentary about the food crisis, or poverty or politics.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“Let’s be honest, the grinning Wallace isn’t someone you would immediately associate with satire, having, to borrow from the Joker, all the nuance of a napalm enema. Wallace has one setting: maniacally gurning shouty man. He can become hysterically enthused about anything, even visiting a Manchester toilet roll factory. But his crazed excitability actually helped in this case. Because it is perfectly possible to believe that Wallace would say “lavverly!” about a steak made from the thigh of a flabby “beer-fed Geordie”.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“The show certainly held the attention thanks to the sheer oddness of Wallace being involved. At the end, he revealed the point of it all: a warning that the cost-of-living crisis has left people ever more reliant on food banks, with a quote taken from the Trussell Trust website calling for “a benefits system that works for everyone and secure incomes so people can afford the essentials”. But the preceding half hour hadn’t brought that point home. It would have worked far better as an advert for vegetarianism. Instead it played out like a Black Mirror episode stripped of cleverness and subtlety.”

Anita Singh, Telegraph

“The sentiment behind it was an important one: that the cost-of-living crisis is life-threatening for millions and will push them – and companies waiting to capitalise on such misery – into doing strange things. But that message wasn’t conveyed smartly enough and the result was a little undercooked. Maybe we should leave dystopia to Charlie Brooker.”

Emily Baker, The i

The Unique Boutique, Channel 4

“Apart from its endless self-righteousness, The Unique Boutique suffers from two serious problems: a slow pace, and a budget that would barely cover the cost of one genuine designer outfit, let alone a television series.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“The show is upbeat and colourful, just like the clothes the experts throw together, and hammers home two important, positive messages. First, that everyone – regardless of illness or disability – deserves clothes in which they look and feel fantastic. And second, that disability can be fun – a reason to experiment and try new things. There are bright block colours, diamante galore, even a jaunty neckerchief. Figures are hugged and waists accentuated. The designers look fabulous and, by the end, so do the participants. Everyone comes away glowing.”

Lucy Webster, The Guardian

“The format is wearily formulaic – does everything have to copy Tattoo Fixers? – but there is joy to be had because the stylists all do a great job, either by making outfits from scratch or altering clothes bought off the peg. Emma-Jane got a fabulous dress. Huw left with tons of confidence to get out there on the dating scene. Lisa got a pair of jeans, and a top fitted with zips in the sleeves for ease of use during cancer treatment. Most special of all, the team altered her favourite leopard-print coat, allowing her to wear it again for the first time in years. A worthwhile show.”

Anita Singh, Telegraph