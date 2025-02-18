“This exceptional documentary offered a fresh perspective because it was filmed largely through the eyes of three Gazan children, with two London-based producers directing two cameramen on the ground, remotely, over nine months.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“That the cameras predominantly follow children has an unexpected double effect: it makes the film’s many deeply distressing moments all the more unbearable, yet it tinges them with some sort of hope.”

Jack Seale, The Guardian

“Every day brings new suffering. But this isn’t a straightforward war, and I had conflicted feelings while watching – not about the content, which is heartrending, but about the way it has been framed. There is nothing wrong with limiting a film to one side of this conflict; there have been documentaries about the October 7 attacks told only from the Israeli perspective, and others from Gaza. Yet when this one ventures beyond children’s voices, the omissions can feel glaring.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone is a chaotic documentary that stirs contradictory emotions. All the children featured have suffered horrific ordeals. Whatever your views on the tortured politics of the Middle East, there can be no doubt that Zakaria’s generation are innocents. But there can also be no doubt that everything we saw in this hour must be viewed with caution. As with the previous BBC documentary shot inside the besieged strip, Life And Death In Gaza, which aired last October, the terrorists of Hamas must at the very least have been aware of the filming.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail