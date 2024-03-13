Royal Kill List, Sky History

“Royal Kill List manages to be a thrilling adventure story while still conveying the seismic, country-changing scale of the events. The three-narrator device allows pauses for reflection and assimilation of everything being presented. It induces that rarest sensation – of being genuinely edified and entertained at the same time.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“As if the all-cursing Mary & George is televisually contagious, we now have Royal Kill List, tearing it up with f-words, whoring and nipples. Detailing the same era imagined by Robert Harris in Act of Oblivion — Charles II’s pursuit of the regicides who beheaded his father — it’s a long way from Lucy Worsley in a beret on BBC2.”

James Jackson, The Times

“It’s a swaggering docu-drama about Charles II, made by a team that has overdosed on Guy Ritchie films. The story of Charles II vowing to take revenge on the traitors who killed his father is succinctly told. But the language quickly becomes too wearing.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr, BBC1

“The success of midweek reality shows largely comes down to the contestants. Now the cheerful Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr is back, and you couldn’t call its bohemian designer mavericks bland. The first sight of them, grouped in front of Carr, vaguely evoked a bunch of extras in a Culture Club video circa 1983.”

James Jackson, The Times

“Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr is nothing if not colourful. The only place you’ll find brighter and more flamboyant shades on display is Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen’s wardrobe. Lingerie maker Ben had apparently come straight from an artist’s garret in 19th-century Paris. He had a beret, a baggy white top, and a moustache that could have been built by Isambard Kingdom Brunel. It was clear early on who was going to be top designer and who would be going home.”

Roland White, Daily Mail

“As first episodes go, it suffered from being pretty obvious from the start who was going home but who goes home isn’t really the point. The point is the opportunity for us to snark from the sofa about paint colours while ignoring the actual DIY we need to do in our own homes. And with taste levels ranging satisfyingly from completely forgettable to actively horrible to quite nice, actually (and taking in someone unfathomably choosing to include an actual commode), Interior Design Masters more than meets the brief.”

Rachel Sigee, The i