We Might Regret This, BBC2

“The script has a wonderful pace, with witty one-liners and painful moments given equal space. There is a realism to the whole thing that feels liberating. As the chaotic Jo, Elena Saurel brings an irreverence mixed with a vulnerability that makes me want to see what she will do next. Kyla Harris makes Freya feel like a character we have never seen on screen before, whether she is using a catheter in an alleyway because a venue has no accessible toilet or being interrupted mid-sex by her PA. You find yourself wondering how it took commissioners quite so long.”

Frances Ryan, The Guardian

“I have watched the whole series and it is terrific. I took a while to warm to it but once I did I binged all six episodes. It’s not just seductive for the story of Freya (Kyla Harris, who co-wrote it based loosely on her experiences), a disabled Canadian artist who has come to London to be with her older partner, Abe (Darren Boyd), and how they negotiate a sex life when she has an annoying personal care assistant who walks in mid-coitus, and he is damaged over a tragic bereavement and has a soon-to-be ex-wife. It is because it’s so honest and fearless in the exploration of human feelings.”

“The writing, tangy and ribald, is at its most nakedly truthful when portraying what feels rooted in lived experience: when Freya embraces freedom in a motorised wheelchair, say, or when working as a model her disability is exploited by the able-bodied but empty-headed. As for the casual nudity, rare in television comedy, it looks like a defiant way of normalising disability. That, and all the touching scenes involving her urethra.”

The Kingdom: The World’s Most Powerful Prince, BBC2

“It’s an enthralling story which is surely destined to be a TV drama.”

“This is a fascinating psychological profile of an erratic, ruthless, egotistical moderniser.”

Merseyside Detectives: The Murders of Ashley and Olivia, Channel 4

“With the horrific murders so fresh in our minds, the film waged an uphill battle to impart information we didn’t already know. Nonetheless, by following the investigations as they unfolded, the first episode did an admirable job of making relative sense of two senseless crimes.”

Emily Watkins, The i