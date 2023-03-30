Wellmania, Netflix

“Even if Wellmania doesn’t live up to its own high-concept premise, it is still incredibly watchable – the sort of absorbing, amusing, visually slick TV that is (ironically) perfect to unwind to if you are teetering on the verge of burnout à la our protagonist, yet with enough sour bite to stop it feeling too fluffy. And Celeste Barber is fantastically charismatic, delivering Liv’s taboo-baiting lines with a perfect balance of drollness and enthusiasm.”

Rachel Aroesti, The Guardian

“It’s a sort of Fleabag-lite crossed with Miranda, which flits between slapstick and darkness. Parts of the script work far better than others — I’m not keen on ditzy slapstick; just a personal thing — and there is an over-reliance on fart noises (detox juices, see). Yet in other areas it absolutely sparkles and carries you along.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

Six Four, ITVX

“The series is aiming for bleak but it comes across as dreary. Kevin McKidd is reliably good as the lead character, Chris O’Neill, and any TV appearance by the mighty James Cosmo is welcome. But the plot is only worth a shrug: a missing girl, her disappearance linked to the case of another missing girl. There are so many crime thrillers about missing girls.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“The new series Six Four is a lot better than its over-familiar synopsis of detectives reopening the cold case of a missing girl. In fact, it’s loads better than the hugely disappointing Grace and might even fill that Unforgotten-shaped hole that is about to open up in the ITV schedules. Police corruption, criminal gangs and missing girls may be a familiar combination, but Six Four proves there’s life still in this terribly overworked genre.”

Gerard Gilbert, The i