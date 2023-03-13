“If this is Attenborough’s grand farewell series, it sits proudly alongside some of his very best”

Wild Isles, BBC1

“Wild Isles offers an unparalleled look at the spectacular, miraculous and unique natural world of Britain and Ireland. It is a stunning portrait of breeding orcas, golden eagles, foxes and dormice; woodlands, meadows and rivers. Just beautiful. From its majestic score to its pioneering cinematography and its clever narratives, this is education by way of awe.”

Rebecca Nicholson, The Guardian

“As you would expect of a BBC natural history series presented by Sir David Attenborough, Wild Isles brimmed with spectacular imagery. Leaping orcas, twirling eagles, and psychopathic seagulls were among the stars of this gorgeous valentine to the nature of the UK and Ireland. If this is his grand farewell series, it sits proudly alongside some of his very best.”

Ed Power, The i

“Wild Isles was a spectacular, even if the wonders were more familiar and owls and dormice will never quite be as sexy as iguanas versus racer snakes. Perhaps because it featured domestic wildlife some viewers won’t be as blown away as they were with, say, jaw-dropping scenes from the Galapagos. But, as with all these films, the effort that has gone into it is first-class.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“There is an occasional sense in this series that the producers are trying to heighten the drama, fearful that the lack of big cats or tropical rainforests will have us switching off. The manipulative music – here comes a tense bit, folks – is ever-present. This isn’t needed, because the combination of beautiful photography and Attenborough’s passion for nature are sufficient.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

Endeavour, ITV1

“What a finale. The tenderness of the writing, the care taken over every beat of the script with little nods and winks to previous parts of the canon; at times it was almost too poignant.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“Nine series on, parting was such sweet sorrow. With close to perfect pitch, this very final denouement had you sitting ever more uncomfortably.”

Jasper Rees, The Telegraph

“What a perfect end to one of the classiest vehicles in TV crime drama.”

Mark Lawson, The Guardian

“The unanswered questions left a flavour of unfinished business as Endeavour came to a close, with cryptic hints of alternative endings. The central mystery was simply left unsolved.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail