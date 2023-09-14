Wilderness, Amazon

“It’s one of those easy-to-digest thrillers perfect for a Friday night – look, we’ve all had a hard week and just want to watch some mindless nonsense while having a big drink. None of it is remotely believable (never mind the murder; what kind of employer supplies an apartment as impressive as this one for a low-ranking executive?) but I found myself clicking on to the next episode to see how the revenge plot progressed.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

Domina, Sky Atlantic

“It is relentlessly foul-mouthed. I counted more than 40 F-words as the show returned for a second series, a barrage of monotonous swearing that made every character sound the same. All of them, from Caesar and his scheming sons to the slaves and lowest soldiers, used the same limited vocabulary. Any shock value is quickly lost, so the dialogue becomes inarticulate, boring and repetitive. Add to that the need for everyone to explain the historical bits to everyone else, and the show turns into a swords-and-sandals parody.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“This is why Welcome to Wrexham works. It is not just about football, despite being very much about football. It is about collective pride within a working-class community. It is about passion and escapism. It is about learning resilience and meeting despair with down-to-earth humour. Obviously there’s a time lag, so any football fan will know how the season ended, and there is a sense that the locals are now getting more camera-savvy. But that doesn’t make the net effect any less life-affirming.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“You don’t have to care about football to find Welcome to Wrexham an emotional, funny, even eye-opening documentary. Be warned, though: watch it long enough and you might find yourself idly googling the Wrexham scores.”

Emily Baker, The i

The Morning Show, Apple TV+

“I’m finding the third series irritating. Or, rather, I’m finding Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, two news anchors on an American news network, irritating. The pair never stop whingeing and/or demanding things. I know I’m supposed to root for them as women with nice hair refusing to be pushed around, but what I mostly think is: you’re decent presenters, you’re not heart transplant surgeons.”

Carol Midgley, The Times