UKTV

Bangers & Cash: Air TV’s humble hit makes the case for the ob-doc

By 2024-04-11T09:09:00

Bangers and Cash

As Bangers & Cash hits its 100th episode, Yesterday channel director implores TV to leave space for the traditional ob-doc

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 