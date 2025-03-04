Phoebe Waller-Bridge is moving into the natural history space with a documentary about octopi for Amazon Prime Video.

Octopus! is a two-part documentary that follows the Giant Pacific Octopus, one of the most intelligent and mysterious life forms, from birth to death.

The series, which the Fleabag star will narrate, will also feature a mix of characters who have their own unique relationships to these creatures, from the scientist trying to save them, the explorers trying to understand them and to actor and comedian Tracy Morgan who is “obsessed” with them.

Waller-Bridge is exec producing the doc through her indie Wells Street Films, under an overall deal with Amazon MGM Studios, alongside Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions, of which Gibney recently sold a majority stake to philanthropist Wendy Schmidt.

Wells Street’s Jenny Robins also exec produces, with Stacey Offman and Richard Perello for Jigsaw. Melissa Wood (Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss) will showrun and exec produce. Her Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss colleague Niharika Desai is director on the two parter.

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said: “This charming and unique story will shine a light on these immensely special and intelligent animals through Phoebe’s endearing and comedic lens.

“Not only will our global customers get an up-close look at the octopus, but you will see the impact they have on people that dedicate their lives to studying these magical creatures.”

The film emerges from Waller-Bridge’s overall deal with Amazon, which was struck in 2019 and renewed in 2023. Other projects her indie has in the works for the streamer include adaptations of computer game series Tomb Raider and Claudia Lux’s novel Sign Here.