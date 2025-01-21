The BBC has brought in a former BT and EE diversity leader as chief talent and inclusion officer, nine months after closing the role of diversity director.

Simone Marquis reports to chief people officer Uzair Qadeer and will lead the broadcaster’s activities to attract and retain talent across all areas of the business.

She will also oversee its diversity and inclusion programmes and its creative diversity work alongside staff in the content division.

Marquis starts the new role this week after four years as managing director at consultancy The Unmistakables, where she advised clients such as TikTok, Fremantle, Cannes Lions and ITV on their equality, diversity and inclusion strategies.

Before this, she was BT Group’s director of talent, leadership and diversity and EE’s head of talent and diversity. She also spent six months as interim group head of talent strategy at Marks & Spencer.

The BBC closed the role of director of diversity in May last year, resulting in Chinny Okolidoh leaving the broadcaster. The corporation replaced it with the position of chief talent and inclusion officer to oversee the newly-united diversity and inclusion, creative diversity, recruitment and careers agendas under one team.

Marquis said: “I am delighted to be joining the BBC at a time where there has been a real step-change in the way the organisation attracts and develops colleagues.



“I am looking forward to building on the great work already underway, and continuing to develop a BBC that has diversity and inclusion at the heart of everything it does to inform, educate and entertain audiences across the UK and the world.”

The appointment follows a period of scrutiny for the diversity division at the BBC, which has experienced a high churn rate, including the abrupt exit of head of creative diversity Joanna Abeyie, director of creative diversity June Sarpong and diversity lead Miranda Wayland.