Tern TV is prepping a six-part competition format for the BBC that will have sand sculptors racing against Mother Nature to finish their artwork before the tide takes it away.

Hosted by comedian Iain Stirling, Race Against the Tide will feature eight teams going head-to-head against each other on a Scottish beach to produce artwork made from sand. However, they can only work in the time between when the tide goes out and comes back in, giving them six hours to complete their builds before the sea reclaims them.

The teams will face daily craft challenges and will have their work judged by experts, who will decide which team will be leaving the beach. Only one team will be crowned champions at the end of the week.

The format is the first adaptation of Blue Ant Studios’ Race Against the Tide, which was originally produced for Canadian network CBC.

The series is a co-commission from BBC Scotland and BBC Factual and was ordered by Louise Thornton, head of multiplatform commissioning at BBC Scotland, and Catherine Catton, head of commissioning, factual entertainment and events. It will be exec produced by Harry Bell, managing director of the Glasgow-based Zinc label, and David Marshall, its head of entertainment. Casting is currently underway.

Catton said: “Whether you live near a beach or simply take the kids to the sand pit at the local park, the epic sand sculptures in this series are sure to inspire families everywhere to get out in nature and give it a go.”

Thornton added: ‘Against a background of a stunning Scottish seascape, this series will make a splash. Viewers will lap up the combination of artistry, jeopardy and fun – and Iain is the ideal host to steer the sand sculptors and audience through the show’s twists and turns.”

Bell described Race Against the Tide as the indie’s “first green reality craft show”, adding: “Combining all the elements of sand, sea, rain and wind is the perfect set up for an all Scotland production so bring on the high tide! This show marks a huge sea change for Tern as we continue to build on our mantra of ‘Made in Scotland, Watched by the World’.”