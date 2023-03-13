Director general Tim Davie is to launch a review into BBC’s social media guidelines as he apologised for the disruption caused by the Gary Lineker dispute.

Davie announced the review this morning as he welcomed back the star presenter to presenting the corporation’s flagship football brand Match of the Day (MOTD) this coming weekend.

“Everyone recognises this has been a difficult period for staff, contributors, presenters and, most importantly, our audiences. I apologise for this,” Davie said.

“The potential confusion caused by the grey areas of the BBC’s social media guidance that was introduced in 2020 is recognised. I want to get matters resolved and our sport content back on air.

“Gary is a valued part of the BBC and I know how much the BBC means to Gary, and I look forward to him presenting our coverage this coming weekend.”

In announcing the “independent expert”-led review, Davie said “impartiality is important to the BBC. It is also important to the public”. The DG said the review would scrutinise the BBC’s “existing social media guidance with a particular focus on how it applies to freelancers outside news and current affairs.

“The BBC has a commitment to impartiality in its Charter and a commitment to freedom of expression. That is a difficult balancing act to get right where people are subject to different contracts and on-air positions, and with different audience and social media profiles,” he said.

“The BBC’s social media guidance is designed to help manage these sometimes difficult challenges and I am aware there is a need to ensure that the guidance is up to this task. It should be clear, proportionate, and appropriate.“Whilst this work is undertaken, the BBC’s current social media guidance remains in place.”

Lineker responded: “I am glad that we have found a way forward. I support this review and look forward to getting back on air.”

The move comes after director general Tim Davie apologised to BBC audiences over the weekend for the disruption caused to the corporation’s sports output, which saw a commentator, presenter and pundit-less Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 (MOTD), which ran for 20 and 15 minutes, respectively.

“We are working very hard to resolve the situation and make sure we get output back on air,” Davie told BBC News on Saturday.

“Everyone wants to calmly resolve the situation…Gary Lineker is a superb broadcaster. He’s the best in the business that’s not for debate…to be clear, success for me is Gary gets back on air.”

Davie added that he was in ‘listening mode’, as the BBC continued to be pilloried on all sides on its impartiality measures.

“We’ve made decisions and I’ve made decisions based on a real passion about what the BBC is…it’s difficult it’s this balance between free speech and impartiality,” he said.

“I’m listening hard…we want to get the right outcome for this we’re working very hard to get that done.

“We have to do a bit of thinking about the balance between how you are delivering impartiality and also the ability for people, particularly freelancers to say things online, we’re in a new age.”

MOTD was watched by an average of 2.6million viewers – 500,000 more people than the week before – but its format was criticised by many.