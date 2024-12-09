BBC4 has acquired Gaelic-language channel BBC Alba’s biggest drama yet, An t-Eilean (The Island), in a deal overseen by All3Media International.

First announced by Broadcast, the £1m-per-ep crime thriller from Annika indie Black Camel Pictures is set for release next year.

The 4 x 50-minute drama combines Gaelic and English dialogue and will be set in the Western Isles of Scotland.

Star of The Innocents Sorcha Groundsell will lead the cast as a young family liaison officer assigned to investigate a brutal murder of a woman at a remote family castle.

The story will be told through the eyes of the murder victim’s four adult children, who reunite on the island following the tragedy.

Groundsell will be joined by Sagar Radia (Industry), Iain Macrae (Bannan), Sinéad MacInnes (Outlander), Meredith Brook (Bannan), Sam James Smith, Elspeth Turner and newcomer Andrew Macinnes.

All3Media International’s senior vice president, UK & Eire sales Caroline Stephenson said: “For every partner involved in this project, the goal has always been to take Gaelic-language drama to an international audience, tapping into the proven success of minority-language premium drama on the global stage.

“We have every confidence this multi million budget production with its gripping storyline full of complex characters, and the breathtaking Hebridean landscapes as a backdrop, An t-Eilean (The Island) will enthral audiences.”

Executive producer and founder of Black Camel Pictures Arabella Page Croft said: “We’re very pleased to have BBC4 on board at pre-sale stage, and we can’t wait to see this ambitious thriller find more viewers around the world when All3Media International presents it to global buyers in 2025.”

The series is written by Nicholas Osborne and Patsi Mackenzie, directed by Tom Sullivan, exec produced by Page Croft and Nicole Fitzpatrick and series produced by Kieran Parker and Bjorn Hanson. The commissioning editor for BBC Alba is Bill MacLeod.

The drama is financed through a multi-partner funding structure supported by MG Alba, Screen Scotland, Black Camel Pictures and All3Media International.