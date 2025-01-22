The BBC Studios production for the BBC and PBS, co-produced with ZDF and France Télévisions, will air later in 2025

More than 25 years after it first stomped across our screens, the iconic Walking With Dinosaurs is returning in a major BBC Studios production for the BBC and PBS, co-produced with ZDF and France Télévisions.

Each episode tells the dramatic story of an individual dinosaur whose remains are currently being unearthed by world- leading dinosaur hunters. Thanks to cutting-edge science, experts can work out how these prehistoric creatures lived, hunted, fought and died more accurately than ever before. As the dinosaurs’ bones emerge from the ground, the series brings these prehistoric stories to life with state-of-the-art visual effects - making each episode a gripping dinosaur drama based on the very latest evidence.

The 6 x 50-minute series was commissioned for BBC1 by Jack Bootle, head of commissioning, specialist factual. Bill Gardner is editorial consultant for PBS. Diana El-Osta is the executive in charge for PBS.

It is a BBC Studios Science Unit Production co-produced with ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC and PBS. Executive producers are Andrew Cohen and Helen Thomas; the showrunner is Kirsty Wilson; the producer/directors are Stephen Cooter; Tom Hewitson and Owen Gower; and the line producers are Max Brunold and Libby Hand. The BBC commissioning editor is Tom Coveney. BBC Studios is handling global distribution.