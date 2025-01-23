UK regional producer Glimmer Films is behind one of seven international docs on BBC Storyville’s latest slate.

The indie, which has previously made BBC2’s Seahorse: The Dad Who Gave Birth, is behind Your Fat Friend, charting the rise of body image writer and activist Aubrey Gordon over the course of six years.

Gordon started out as an anonymous blogger dubbed Your Fat Friend and rose to fame for her work to change the way fat people are perceived – with some of her toughest critics being her own parents. As well as international fans, her work has brought her death threats.

The doc is directed by Glimmer’s boss Jeanie Finlay and produced by Suzanne Alizart.

Black Box Diaries is produced by Japan outfits Hanashi Films, Cineric Creative and Star Sands, and follows a young woman’s investigation of her own sexual assault. Combining secret investigative recordings and first-person video, the quest becomes a landmark case in Japan.

The doc is produced and directed by Shiori Ito with producers Hanna Aqvilin and Eric Nyari.

US doc 26.2 to Life: Inside the San Quentin Prison Marathon follows three men sentenced to life in California’s San Quentin State Prison as they train for a marathon. Running laps around the crowded prison yard, the men forge bonds transcending prison politics.

Made by Film Hālau, Fifth Man Productions and Stoopball LLC, in partnership with ESPN Films, it is produced and directed by Christine Yoo with producers Jennifer M. Kroot, Carolyn Mao, Sara Jane Sluke and Hella Winston.

Set in Argentina, Gaucho Gaucho: Argentina’s Last Ranchers explores the lives of Argentina’s cowboys and cowgirls as they proudly preserve their traditions in a fast-changing world.

The film is made by Artemis Rising Foundation, Beautiful Stories, Foothill Productions and Impact Partners with producer directors Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw and producers Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, Cameron O’Reilly, Matthew Perniciaro and Grazka Taylor.

New York-based One Story Up is behind The Battle for Laikipia, which charts the relationship between Kenya’s Samburu people and the third and fourth-generation European settlers who own ranches in the region. Filmed during a severe drought the doc follows as pressure mounts on both sides resulting in conflict.

It is directed by Peter Murimi and Daphne Matziaraki, who also produces with Toni Kamau.

The Covid Queue at Pavilion 6, filmed in Croatia during the pandemic, details a time when the local government was still chasing down supplies of vaccines. It talks to individuals queuing for their jab, exploring a unique moment in time with an array of characters.

Croatia’s 15th Art Productions is behind the film which is directed by Goran Dević and produced by Hrvoje Osvadic.

Canada’s Lofty Sky Pictures is responsible for Eternal Spring: The Heist of China’s Airwaves, explores the aftermath of a 2002 incident when Chinese religious group the Falun Gong practitioners hijacked the airwaves in a move to protest the government’s crackdown on their faith.

Canadian writer-director Jason Loftus follows Falun Gong practitioner Daxiong, who was forced to leave his homeland following the stunt. The producers are Masha Loftus, Yvan Pinard and Kevin Koo.