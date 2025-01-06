Shōgun wins four awards while Netflix dramedy takes home best limited series and best supporting female actor

Hulu and Disney+’s epic drama Shōgun underlined its awards season credentials with four wins at the Golden Globes yesterday, while Baby Reindeer was the major UK winner, picking up two gongs.

Richard Gadd’s dramedy won out in the best TV limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for TV edging Netflix siblings Ripley and Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. The controversial series also saw off HBO pair The Penguin and True Detective: Night Country to scoop the TV series prize.

Jessica Gunning who played Martha in Baby Reindeer triumphed in the best performance by a female actor in a supporting role for television category, beating peers from The Bear (Liza Colón-Zayas), The Diplomat (Allison Janney), Ripley (Dakota Fanning), True Detective (Kali Reis) and Hacks (Hannah Einbinder).

The big Golden Globes TV winner was Hulu/Disney+’s epic period drama Shōgun, however, which swept up four gongs including both best actor categories for Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada respectively and the coveted best television series – drama.

In the latter, it beat off competition from myriad premium series: UK smashes Slow Horses for Apple TV+ and Sky and Peacock’s The Day of the Jackal, Netflix pair The Diplomat and Squid Game and Amazon Prime Video’s Mr & Mrs. Smith.

Tadanobu Asano also took home the best performance by a male actor in a supporting role gong.

Elsewhere, Max’s Hacks was the other significant winner, taking the best musical or comedy award with Jean Smart picking up the female comedy actor gong.

Colin Farrell won best performance by a male actor in a limited series category, while Jodie Foster took the same gong in the female category for True Detective. Jeremy Allen White won comedy actor for his leading role in The Bear.

In the best performance in stand-up comedy on television category, Ali Wong won for her Netflix show Single Lady.