Sky is to become the exclusive home for hit US comedy Hacks after acquiring all four series of the HBO/Max series.

The pay-TV giant will broadcast series three of the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning show on its network and streamer Now from 7 February alongside the first two runs. The upcoming fourth series will launch later in 2025.

After somewhat surprise success in the Emmys where it triumphed over Disney+ heavyweight The Bear for best comedy series, a ceremony in which lead Jean Smart also took home the comedy actress gong as part of three awards wins, the Universal Television-produced series repeated its performance taking the comedy category at The Golden Globes earlier this month. Smart picked up her second acting award for her turn.

Hacks had previously streamed its first two series on Amazon Prime Video in the UK but had been without a home for its most recent and triumphant S3.

The series unpicks a dark mentorship that forms between legendary but waning Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Smart) and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old comedy writer (Hannah Einbinder) who Vance brings on to reinvigorate her career.

It also stars Paul W. Downs, who co-created the series, Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Jane Adams – the latter two of which were nominated for Emmys for S1.

Downs showruns alongside co-creators Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky. Downs and Aniello exec produce via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, with Michael Schure exec producing through Fremulon, David Miner through 3 Arts Entertainment and Morgan Sackett. Universal Studio Group label Universal Television serves as the studio.