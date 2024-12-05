All the latest news from the global content industry (all times UK)

Thursday, 9.57am: Fremantle Australia options Round The Twist author’s novels

Fremantle Australia is preparing a family scripted series based on the works of Round the Twist author Paul Jennings.

Twisted will follow characters living in the small town of Twisted Creek and is inspired by the three collections of short stories optioned by the firm: Quirky Tails, Unbelievable, and Tongue Tied. Read more

Thursday 9.34am: UK’s C4 digital chief reveals first drama order

Sacha Khari, head of digital at Channel 4 in the UK, has hinted at a revamp of his remit while revealing the PSB’s first digital drama commission and a pair of investigative docs.

Khari unveiled commissions including a 3 x 15-minute sci-fi drama. He also indicated to Broadcast that his department is working on a refreshed strategy that will see it use entertainment brand Channel 4.0 as a template for other genres, and that two “similar big, splashy channels” will be launched early next year. Read more

Thursday 8.59am: Hulu goes for BBC comedy Black Ops

Hulu has picked up Broadcast Award-winning comedy Black Ops, following a deal with distributor BBC Studios (BBCS).

Series one of the BBCS and Mondo Deluxe-produced title will head to the Disney-owned streamer in early 2025.

The BBC1 show was created by Bafta-winning actors and creatives Gbemisola Ikumelo (Famalam) and Akemnji Ndifornyen (Famalam, The Queen’s Gambit), alongside writing duo Joe Tucker and Lloyd Woolf (Click and Collect, Witless). Read more