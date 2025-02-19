First project to emerge from co-development pact is prank show The Insider

Ninja Warrior creator Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS) has struck a far-reaching co-development format deal with Endemol Shine Australia (ESA).

The agreement will allow Banijay Entertainment-owned ESA to access the Japanese company’s new and existing unscripted format catalogue to “uniquely shape them” for both Australian and global audiences.

As part of the agreement, Banijay Entertainment has a first-look arrangement to produce the co-developed titles locally across its label footprint.

The first TBS format in development with ESA is the subversive take on the strategic gameshow, Actor Vs Reactors, produced by Junya Ueda.

It has been reinvented and scaled by ESA as The Insider, which sees a group of celebrities in a strategic game where they will be continually pranked.

One celebrity, however, knows the details of every prank and is faking their reactions leaving the celebrities find who the insider is before they win a cash prize.

The deal is the latest push by Banijay to expand its format catalogue following a flurry of third-party deals for digital shows, including Clone Heads from the UK’s Channel 4.0.

Katsuaki Setoguchi, executive officer at TBS Holdings, said the move was part of his company’s strategy to strengthen its presence on the global market.

“We have high expectations for the innovative unscripted format that this collaboration will bring to the market; our first project, The Insider, combines the classic prank elements of Japanese variety shows with ESA’s supersizing prowess.”

Marco Bassetti, chief executive officer at Banijay Entertainment, said the deal would provide ESA with “a unique opportunity to delve into TBS’ portfolio to apply its expertise in fostering new global hits and supersizing reimaginations.”

He added: “Diversifying and complementing our own catalogue of standout titles, the collaboration will also lean on our 21-territory-strong footprint to localise and scale these next generation superbrands.”

Peter Newman, chief executive officer at ESA, added that his Sydney-based division would “apply our creative lens to reinventing these local formats for a global audience”.

TBS has been behind numerous well-travelled formats, including variety show Fun TV with Kato-chan and Ken-chan, which became known internationally as America’s Funniest Home Videos.