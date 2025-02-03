Meter/Jarowskij-produced SVT series Against All Odds will feature at super-indie’s London TV Screenings showcase

Banijay Nordics label Meter/Jarowskij and Meter prepping a celebrity sports format centred around cross-country skiing for Sweden’s SVT.

Against All Odds will see celebrity novices aim to be trained as expert skiers in a bid to take on Sweden’s annual Vasaloppet which, at 56 miles, is the world’s largest coss-country ski race.

Through a unique training programme under the mentorship of Sweden’s most awarded cross-country skier, the show will deliver a transformation among the celebrities while championing diversity in a discipline historically regarded as non-inclusive.

The series is for public broadcaster SVT, with Banijay Entertainment showcasing the format during the London TV Screenings later this month.

James Townley, chief creative officer of development, Banijay Entertainment, said: “Cross-country skiing is deeply embedded in Nordic culture, but the themes of this format transcend borders, far beyond Sweden.

“It’s a format to inspire other markets to reimagine their own traditions through a more inclusive lens, bringing voices from across society to the forefront. With themes of belonging and determination, and high-stakes sports entertainment, we’re expecting strong interest at our London TV Screenings showcase.”

Meter/Jarowskij is behind numerous local adaptations of big formats including adventure reality series SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Madelene Hansson, chief exec of Meter/Jarowskij, added: “Through moments of laughter, raw emotion, and triumph, Against All Odds is a journey of growth and perseverance, showcasing Sweden’s sporting heritage, while striving make it welcoming to all.

“Our public broadcaster, SVT, is a hugely collaborative partner as we highlight our treasured Vasaloppet, working to make this incredible sport open to everyone.”