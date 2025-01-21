The Mediapro Studio (TMS) has hired Apple TV+ and Amazon Studios alum Francesca Ricagni as its head of US Hispanic Content.

Ricagni reports into former Paramount exec JC Acosta, who was appointed head of TMS US and Canada last year and will oversee creation and production of Spanish-language shows for all platforms in North America.

She is based out of LA and will work to create productions that target the Latino audience both in the US and globally, with audiences estimated by Mediapro to total 60m and 650m people respectively.

Ricagni’s appointment comes as Mediapro looks to expand its appeal globally, with the company unveiling a raft of English-language shows in October.

Ricagni most recently worked on Apple TV+ shows such as Land of Women, which stars Eva Longoria in one of her first Spanish-speaking lead roles.

She also has credits on the streamer’s drama Acapulco, starring Eugenio Derbez, and previously worked on LatAm shows for Amazon Studios, including Como Sobrevivir Soltero, Porno y Helado, and El Fin del Amor.

Acosta said: “[Ricagni’s] long experience, vast network of talent relationships and expertise on entertaining US Hispanic audiences make her a perfect fit for our team. She will undoubtedly drive great success to the studio and deliver outstanding content and results to our partners and audiences.”

Ricagni said: “What a unique opportunity to tell rich, authentic stories that represent and resonate with the US Hispanic audience while captivating the world. Together with the rising and exceptional Hispanic talent, we’re excited to break new ground, showcasing our diverse, multi-layered experiences and creating content that celebrates our stories, culture, and unique perspectives, elevating them all on the global stage.”