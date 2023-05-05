League will also overhaul its rights strategy with assistance from former DAZN CEO Simon Denyer

Mediapro will continue as LaLiga’s international audiovisual agency for another five years.

It will act as an agency in all international territories except North America and MENA, where LaLiga already has regional partners. The proposal was unanimously approved in the Delegate Commission and supported by a large majority of the members of the TV Supervisory Body.

LaLiga will lead on audiovisual strategy, market analysis, deadlines for entering each of the markets, etc., either directly or through the group’s subsidiary companies, coordinating with Mediapro.

In addition, LaLiga, through its Delegate Commission, has agreed to set up a 50% joint venture with Ocho Sport Advisors, led by former DAZN and Perform CEO Simon Denyer, to work together on LaLiga’s audiovisual strategy, which will “involve a transformation of the global audiovisual strategy on a national and international level”.

The joint venture, named PEAK, aims to draw on the expertise of Denyer from those CEO roles, as well as his experience with some of the biggest shifts in the commercialisation of sports rights, through innovations in digital, data driven and OTT strategies.

To hear more about LaLiga’s strategy, its UK & Ireland managing director, Keegan Pierce; head of content & programming, Roger Brosel; and director of international development, Octavi Anoro, will be speaking at the European Sports Summit next month. More information on the event programme and tickets is here.