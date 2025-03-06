French production giant Mediawan has taken a majority stake in Slow Horses and Heartstopper indie See-Saw Films.

The Drama Republic and Plan B Entertainment owner has acquired 51% of the label a few months after Broadcast revealed See-Saw had appointed ACF to explore investments opportunities.

Mediawan said UK and Australia-based See-Saw has “built a strong track record as a tastemaker, delivering critically acclaimed, multi award-winning and commercially successful TV series and feature films”.

The acquisition continues Mediawan’s “continued global expansion, and its ambition to cultivate rich and diverse talent and premium productions across all genres and formats”.

See-Saw is the latest UK producer to be acquired by the group alongside Drama Republic, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story producer Misfits Entertainment and animation specialist Wildseed Studios.

Co-founders and joint chiefs Iain Canning and Emile Sherman will continue in their roles, alongside joint managing directors Helen Gregory and Simon Gillis, and head of TV and film, Australia Liz Watts.

They oversee a team of eight executive producers and a staff of over 50 people across development, production, legal and business affairs, finance and marketing.

Through its film and TV operations, See-Saw had a turnover of £122.3m in 2023 according to documents filed at Companies House.

It recently set up sub-label Fanboy, led by Patrick Walters, the executive producer who was the driving force behind See-Saw’s hit Netflix young adult series Heartstopper.

Fanboy produced recent Sky dark dramedy Sweetpea, while See-Saw made Netflix’s Australian drama series Apple Cider Vinegar with its Samantha Strauss led joint-venture Picking Scabs.

See-Saw has signed a first-look creative deal with A Gentleman In Moscow showrunner Ben Vanstone and his label Vanity Film & TV and other recent IP deals include the option of hit West End play Shifters by Benedict Lombe and a number of novels: Dandelion is Dead, the dark romance debut by Rosie Storey; Welcome to Glorious Tuga by Francesca Segal; and comedian and The Outlaws actor Harry Trevaldwyn’s debut Romantic Tragedies of a Drama King.

See-Saw is currently enjoying a high-profile run on Apple TV+ with smash espionage comedy-drama Slow Horses, which has been renewed by the streamer for a sixth series.

Its other TV credits include Apple TV+’s The Essex Serpent, BBC2’s The North Water and Jane Campion’s Top of the Lake.

On the feature side, See-Saw has produced acclaimed titles such as Oscar-winning The Power of the Dog, directed by Campion, Francis Lee’s Ammonite, John Madden-directed Operation Mincemeat, Florian Zweller’s The Son, Garth Davis-helmed Foe and James Hawes-directed One Life.

Pierre-Antoine Capton, co-founder and chief of the Mediawan Group and Elisabeth d’Arvieu, chief exec of Mediawan Pictures, said: “We are delighted to welcome See-Saw Films to the Mediawan family. Under Iain and Emile’s leadership, See-Saw has become one of the most prestigious, innovative, and critically acclaimed production companies.

“Through this new partnership, Mediawan reinforces its commitment to bringing together the finest talent behind exceptional and impactful content while providing an even more compelling platform for top creative talent worldwide.”

Canning and Sherman added: “As we celebrate See-Saw’s 18th year, we are thrilled to be entering into this partnership with Mediawan, the extraordinary global powerhouse that Pierre-Antoine and his team have created.

“This union reflects a shared vision for growth, creative excellence and independence. It will enable us to take our ambitions to new heights and provide us with greater resources for our team and the exceptional talent we work with, as we continue to bring bold, impactful stories to global audiences.”