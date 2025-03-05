The X Files star David Duchovny is to turn his attention to real-life government secrecy for a Nutopia-produced docuseries for History Channel.

The 10-part Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny will explore history’s most-secret government activities.

Covering hidden sites and mysteries of the skies to dark science and strange weapons, the series will unpack the clandestine projects that governments have carried out that push limits of human belief.

Duchovny will investigate well-known but mysterious stories such as the Area 51 conspiracy, the real-life story behind the Hollywood film Argo, and the Cold War race for supersonic flight. Declassified documents and investigators will feature to unearth hidden information.

“I’ve always been drawn to explorations of the more complicated aspects of our lives, leaning into conversations that dig below the surface and unlock a more interesting story,” said Duchovny. “I’m thrilled to be executive producing and hosting a new History Channel series that’s not afraid to go there.

“We’re telling the incredible stories of government secrets that have only recently come to light. This series proves that secrets can be uncovered, and mysteries can still be unravelled.”

The commission, which follows on from Nutopia’s landmark 20-part History Channel World War II doc with Tom Hanks, was part of A+E Networks’ upcoming programming slate, unveiled at a US upfront today.

Nutopia is also prepping recently ordered Sky History docudrama Jack the Ripper: Written in Blood (w/t), which looks at how the Whitechapel Murders fuelled the rise of tabloid journalism in Britain.

Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny is exec produced by Peter Lovering, Jane Root and Simon Willgoss for Nutopia. Tom Latter is showrunner. Duchovny also exec produces alongside History Channel’s Eli Lehrer, Mary E. Donahue and Max Micallef.

Willgoss told Broadcast: “Some of history’s best stories are the ones we were never supposed to know. It’s been fantastic working with David and The History Channel to bring them to life – some for the first time.”