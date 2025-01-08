Tuesday’s Child musical quiz show The Hit List has scored a French adaptation with Groupe M6 ordering a bumper 80-episode run for its youth-skewing channel Gulli.

Free-to-air network Gulli has commissioned an 80 x 30-minute series, following a deal with distributor Keshet International (KI).

The show is being produced by M6’s in-house production unit Studio 89, which is behind the French versions of formats such as Come Dine With Me, Kitchen Nightmares and Married at First Sight.

The French remake will see co-hosts Élodie Gossuin and Issa Doumbia welcome pairs of players made up of friends, siblings, couples or colleagues who try to dethrone the champions of Hit List.

To win, they must correctly identify titles and artists of well-known songs from excerpts played in the studio. The winning duo progress to the final, where they have the chance to win a prize pool that increases day-by-day, as well as the honour of defending their champion title.

In a local twist to the series, Gulli’s Hit List introduces a third host, Elvis, a virtual dancing yeti who gyrates across two giant screens. The series has been earmarked for Gulli Prime – the channel’s three-year-old primetime slot and will premiere at 9:05pm every Wednesday from today, 8 January.

The Hit List has been a regular Saturday night returner for BBC1 since it was commissioned by in 2019, with the show now into its seventh and eighth series in the UK. Six celebrity specials are expected to premiere on BBC1 in 2025.

The M6 deal was negotiated for KI by vice-president of sales Anne Roder Botbol and follows on from recent European adaptations in Spain (Televisión Canaria and TV Galicia), Finland (MTV) and the Netherlands (NPO).

Kelly Wright, KI’s managing director of distribution, said: “The Hit List is a fun and entertaining musical treat that gets everyone guessing, both in the studio and at home. Already a proven ratings winner in the UK, alongside two local remakes this year in Spain, and the Finnish and Dutch adaptations, this is a proven, quick-turnaround, shiny-floor format that’s easily adaptable to any time slot, version, or budget.”

Tuesday’s Child chief exec Karen Smith added the format’s strength lies in the fact it’s “multi-generational, thoroughly entertaining, and irresistibly play-along”.

She said: “Eighty prime-time episodes is a huge order from the French and testament to the enduring success of our robust but flexible format. It’s economical to produce, we’re able to scale it up or down to suit budgets and confident enough to accommodate local requests like the introduction of a dancing yeti.”