Ricochet TV’s director of development Eddie Evelyn-Hall has joined entertainment, comedy and popular factual indie Tuesday’s Child as head of development.

Starting this month, he will lead the development teams for both Tuesday’s Child and Glasgow-based Tuesday’s Child Scotland to build non-scripted and reality titles.

He is not replacing anyone but will take the role that was previously held for five years by James Donkin, who left in 2022 to join Expectation.

Evelyn-Hall will report to chief executive Karen Smith and creative director Steph Harris at the indie, which is behind ITV1’s The Fortune Hotel and shiny floor entertainment series including BBC1’s The Hit List.

Before his two years at Ricochet, Evelyn-Hall spent two years as head of development for entertainment and music at BBC Studios, and in the same role at Monkey Kingdom. He also had stints in the development departments of Whizz Kid and Syco Entertainment and in various producer roles across multiple ents and format shows.

He has developed titles including Elton John: Uncensored (BBC1), I Like The Way You Move (BBC3), The Bi Life (E!), Don’t Hate The Playaz (ITV), The Courtney Act Show (C4), Toy Hospital (Channel 5) and The Big Picture (Prime Video)

Evelyn-Hall said: “I’ve always been very envious of the shows Tuesday’s Child have created so I’m thrilled to be joining the company at such an exciting time and to get the ball rolling on creating even more wonderful shows and contribute to their amazing legacy.”

Harris added: “We have a stable of well established, successful hit formats but we are looking forward to him taking the development reins and leading the teams in London and in Glasgow to the next level.

“In a challenging industry landscape where innovation and new thinking are key to unlocking success, in Eddie we have someone who is brilliantly creative across the entertainment and reality spectrum and so well connected.”