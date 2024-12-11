Curve Media BBC2 eco doc On Thin Ice: Putin’s War on Greenpeace is heading to CBC in Canada amid a raft of deals secured by ITV Studios.

The series, which recently scored a Broadcast Awards 2025 nomination, will head to the Canadian PSB alongside VRT NV in Belgium, TVNZ in New Zealand, Histoire in France and ERR in Estonia.

The acquisitions come as ITVS also secured deals for true-crime, history and natural history titles My Wife, My Abuser: Captured on Camera, TikTok: Murders Gone Viral, Pompeii: The Last Mysteries, and Predator v Prey.

Revealed at the World Congress of Science and Factual Producers in Marrakesh, the distributor said it had sold My Wife, My Abuser: Captured on Camera to over 60 markets, as well as a global deal with Netflix. The two-parter was produced by Atticus Film and TV for Channel 5 in the UK and tells the story of Richard Spencer’s life with wife Sheree Spencer, a violent abuser.

TikTok: Murders Gone Viral from Nine Lives Media for ITV has also sold to over 60 countries, including Seven Network in Australia and Bell Media in Canada.

Six-part Nat Geo nature series Predator v Prey, produced by True to Nature in association with ITV Studios, has been acquired by Bilibili, iQIYI and Tencent in China, ARTE in France, Servus TV in Germany, EBS in Korea and Skai in Greece.

Elsewhere, Pernel Media’s two-part France Télévisions history doc Pompeii: The Last Mysteries has been acquired by SBS Australia and subsequently by Foxtel in Australia and New Zealand, TV5 in Quebec, Ceska TV in Czech Republic, Canal+ Polska, PCCW Media in Hong Kong and Sang Saeng in Korea.

ITV Studios’ executive vice-president of global sales and commercial strategy Tom Clark said “non-scripted is a hugely valuable component of our content portfolio and sales strategy at ITV Studios.”

He continued: “The wide distribution of these fantastic shows globally is testament to the quality and diversity of the slate we represent and the close relationship that ITV has fostered with so many independent producers.”