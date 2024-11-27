Six heavyweight labels will go head-to-head to win Best Independent Production Company at the Broadcast Awards 2025, which has revealed its shortlist today.

The nominations feature some of the most talked-about TV of the past year, including ITV1’s Mr Bates vs the Post Office, Netflix’s Baby Reindeer and BBC smash hits Ludwig and The Traitors.

Defending its best indie crown on 5 February 2025 is Studio Lambert. The All3Media company has two shows in the Best Entertainment Programme category – Netflix game’s Squid Game: The Challenge (a co-pro with The Garden) and series two of The Traitors – plus a Best Comedy Programme nomination for BBC3’s Boarders.

It will vie with 72 Films, which is nominated for BBC2 doc The Zelensky Show in Best Specialist Factual and has two nods in International Programme Sales: Zelensky again and Sky’s House of Kardashian; Big Talk Studios, which is up for Best Comedy Programme for BBC1 smash Ludwig; CPL Productions, twice nominated in the Entertainment category for Sky’s A League of Their Own and Netflix’s Love Is Blind:UK and in Best Popular Factual for Married at First Sight UK; Hungry Bear Media, nominated for Best Documentary for C4’s Me and the Voice In My Head and in entertainment for BBC1’s Gladiators reboot; and Quay Street Productions, which is up for Best Single Drama for BBC1’s Men Up and produced Netflix’s most watched show of the year, Fool Me Once.

As well as The Zelensky Show, three other titles have a brace of nominations: Channel 4’s The Jury: The Murder Trial (Best Popular Factual and Best Original Programme), factual drama Partygate from the same broadcaster (Single Drama and Original Programme) and E4 format The Underdog: Josh Must Win (Best Multichannel and Best Original Programme).

This year’s drama shortlist pits Mr Bates vs the Post Office against Baby Reindeer, series two of BBC1’s Sherwood and Blue Lights, series four of Apple TV+’s Slow Horses and BBC1 Jimmy Savile drama The Reckoning.

ITV has scored a rare two nominations for Best Comedy Programme: one for series two of Changing Ends and one for the debut series of ITV2’s G’Wed. Another new show on the comedy shortlist is BBC3’s Things You Should Have Done, while the final series of BBC2’s Inside No.9 also earns a place, alongside Boarders and Ludwig.

The awards also recognise a big year for sport, with nominations for both the BBC’s and ITV’s coverage of the Euros, the BBC’s Olympic broadcasts, C4’s Paralympics, Sky Sports Premier League’s Super Sunday show and S4C’s Rugby World Cup coverage.

The BBC again leads the way overall, with 50 nominations across its portfolio of channels, followed by C4 (30), ITV (14), Sky (eight), Netflix (six), Channel 5 (five), Apple TV+ (three) and S4C (two). UKTV, Amazon Prime Video and Boomerang UK each have one.

BBC One, BBC Three, Channel 4, Channel 5, ITV1 and Sky Sports Main Event will compete to be named Channel of the Year. And this year’s dock10 TV Moment of the Year shortlist will be announced in due course.

The awards take place on 5 February at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House on Park Lane where the drinks reception sponsored by Iron Mountain Media & Archive Services and our social media competition is sponsored by Sargent Disc.

Best Children’s Programme BMX All Stars, Big Deal Films for CBBC

Big Deal Films for CBBC Geek Girl , RubyRock Pictures for Netflix

, RubyRock Pictures for Netflix Horrible Histories: The Gruesome Gunpowder Plot, Lion Television for CBBC

Lion Television for CBBC Mog’s Christmas, Lupus Films for Channel 4

Lupus Films for Channel 4 Quentin Blake’s Box of Treasures, Eagle Eye Drama for BBC

Eagle Eye Drama for BBC The Velveteen Rabbit, Magic Light Pictures for Apple TV+

Best Comedy Programme

(Sponsored by Pinewood TV Studios) Boarders, Studio Lambert for BBC

Studio Lambert for BBC Changing Ends, Baby Cow Productions for ITV1 & ITVX

Baby Cow Productions for ITV1 & ITVX G’Wed, Golden Path Productions for ITVX

Golden Path Productions for ITVX Inside No. 9 , BBC Studios Comedy Productions for BBC

, BBC Studios Comedy Productions for BBC Ludwig , Big Talk Studios & That Mitchell & Webb Company for BBC

, Big Talk Studios & That Mitchell & Webb Company for BBC Things You Should Have Done, Roughcut TV for BBC

Best Current Affairs Programme Al Fayed: Predator at Harrods, BBC Current Affairs for BBC



BBC Current Affairs for BBC Inside Iran: The Fight for Freedom, Hardcash Productions for ITV1



Hardcash Productions for ITV1 Kill Zone: Inside Gaza , Basement Films for Channel 4

, Basement Films for Channel 4 Surviving October 7th: We Will Dance Again , HSCC, SIPUR, MGM, Bitachon 365, See It Now Studios & HSCC-Slutzky Communications for BBC

, HSCC, SIPUR, MGM, Bitachon 365, See It Now Studios & HSCC-Slutzky Communications for BBC Ukraine’s War: The Other Side , Sean Langan & Tiger Nest Film for IT

, Sean Langan & Tiger Nest Film for IT Undercover School: Cruelty in the Classroom, BBC Panorama for BBC

Best Daytime Programme Animal Park , Darlow Smithson Productions for BBC

, Darlow Smithson Productions for BBC D-Day 80 at The Royal Albert Hall, TBI Media & The Makers Of for ITV1

TBI Media & The Makers Of for ITV1 Loose Women, ITV Studios for ITV1

ITV Studios for ITV1 Make it at Market , Flabbergast for BBC & BritBox

, Flabbergast for BBC & BritBox Narrow Escapes, Bowled Over Media & GroupM Motion Entertainment for Channel 4

Bowled Over Media & GroupM Motion Entertainment for Channel 4 SAS: Catching the Criminals, Double Act Productions for BBC

Best Documentary Programme Atomic People, Minnow Films for BBC

Minnow Films for BBC Klitschko: More Than a Fight, Docsville Studios & Sky Studios for Sky Documentaries

Docsville Studios & Sky Studios for Sky Documentaries Me and the Voice in My Head, Hungry Bear Media for Channel 4

Hungry Bear Media for Channel 4 My Wife, My Abuser: The Secret Footage, Atticus Film & Television for Channel 5

Atticus Film & Television for Channel 5 Otto Baxter: Not a F***ing Horror Story, Story Films & Archface Films for Sky Documentaries

Story Films & Archface Films for Sky Documentaries Ukraine: Enemy in the Woods, Hoyo Films for BBC

Best Documentary Series Defiance: Fighting the Far Right, Rogan Productions for Channel 4

Rogan Productions for Channel 4 Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar, Passion Pictures for BBC



Passion Pictures for BBC Lockerbie, Mindhouse Productions for Sky Documentaries



Mindhouse Productions for Sky Documentaries Miriam: Death of a Reality Star, Expectation TV for Channel 4

Expectation TV for Channel 4 On Thin Ice: Putin V Greenpeace, Curve Media for BBC

Curve Media for BBC To Catch a Copper, Story Films for Channel 4

Best Drama Series or Serial

(Sponsored by Maidstone Studios) Baby Reindeer, Clerkenwell Films for Netflix

Clerkenwell Films for Netflix Blue Lights, Two Cities TV & Gallagher Films for BBC

Two Cities TV & Gallagher Films for BBC Mr Bates vs The Post Office, ITV Studios and Little Gem for ITV1

ITV Studios and Little Gem for ITV1 Sherwood, House Productions for BBC

House Productions for BBC Slow Horses, See-Saw Films for Apple TV+

See-Saw Films for Apple TV+ The Reckoning, ITV Studios for BBC

Best Entertainment Programme

(Sponsored by BBC Studioworks) A League of Their Own, CPL Productions for Sky Max

CPL Productions for Sky Max Gladiators , Hungry Bear Media for BBC

, Hungry Bear Media for BBC Love Is Blind: UK, CPL Productions for Netflix

CPL Productions for Netflix Squid Game: The Challenge, Studio Lambert & The Garden for Netflix

Studio Lambert & The Garden for Netflix The 1% Club, Magnum Media for ITV1

Magnum Media for ITV1 The Traitors, Studio Lambert for BBC

Best Multichannel Programme High: Surviving a Dubai Drugs Bust, Blast Films for BBC

Blast Films for BBC I Kissed A Girl, Twofour for BBC

Twofour for BBC Jamali Maddix: Follow the Leader, Mindhouse Productions for U&Dave

Mindhouse Productions for U&Dave Liar: The Fake Grooming Scandal, Firecrest Films for BBC

Firecrest Films for BBC Pren ar y Bryn , Fiction Factory for S4C

, Fiction Factory for S4C The Underdog: Josh Must Win, Primal Media (part of STV Studios) for E4

Best Music Programme Big Night of Musicals by The National Lottery, TBI Media for BBC

TBI Media for BBC Coldplay at Glastonbury 2024, BBC Studios for BBC

BBC Studios for BBC D-Day 80: The Allies Prepare, BBC Studios for BBC

BBC Studios for BBC Jools’ Annual Hootenanny, BBC Studios Music Productions for BBC

BBC Studios Music Productions for BBC Peaky Blinders: Rambert’s The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, Rambert & North South for BBC

Rambert & North South for BBC Raye: Live at the Royal Albert Hall, Aldgate Pictures for BBC

Best News Programme BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special, BBC Breakfast for BBC

BBC Breakfast for BBC BBC News at Ten: The Southport Riot, BBC News for BBC

BBC News for BBC Britain Decides, ITN Productions for Channel 4

ITN Productions for Channel 4 Good Morning Britain: Care Crisis/Baltimore Bridge/Loan Sharks, ITV Studios Daytime for ITV1

ITV Studios Daytime for ITV1 Inside Gaza: Israel-Hamas at War, Channel 4 News (ITN) for Channel 4

Channel 4 News (ITN) for Channel 4 Undercover Inside Reform UK’s Election Campaign, Channel 4 News (ITN) for Channel 4

Best Original Programme Banged Up: Stars Behind Bars, Shine TV for Channel 4

Shine TV for Channel 4 Joe Lycett vs Sewage, Rumpus Media & My Options Were Limited for Channel 4

Rumpus Media & My Options Were Limited for Channel 4 Partygate, Halcyons Heart Films for Channel 4

Halcyons Heart Films for Channel 4 The Assembly, Rockerdale Studios for BBC

Rockerdale Studios for BBC The Jury: Murder Trial, ScreenDog Productions for Channel 4

ScreenDog Productions for Channel 4 The Underdog: Josh Must Win, Primal Media (part of STV Studios) for E4

Best Popular Factual Programme Clarkson’s Farm, Expectation & Con Dao Productions for Amazon Prime

Expectation & Con Dao Productions for Amazon Prime Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on Tour, South Shore Productions for BBC

South Shore Productions for BBC Married at First Sight UK, CPL Productions for E4

CPL Productions for E4 Sort Your Life Out, Optomen Television for BBC

Optomen Television for BBC The Jury: Murder Trial, ScreenDog Productions for Channel 4

ScreenDog Productions for Channel 4 The Piano, Love Productions for Channel 4

Best Pre-School Programme Mixmups, Raydar Media for Channel 5

Raydar Media for Channel 5 Musical Storyland, BBC Philharmonic in association with Sustain Video for BBC

BBC Philharmonic in association with Sustain Video for BBC Tabby McTat, Magic Light Pictures for BBC

Magic Light Pictures for BBC The Makery, Terrific Television for Sky Kids

Terrific Television for Sky Kids Toad & Friends, Hoho Entertainment & Wild Child Animation for Boomerang UK

Hoho Entertainment & Wild Child Animation for Boomerang UK Tweedy & Fluff, Second Home Studios & Stitchy Feet for Channel 5

Best Single Drama Men Up, Quay Street Productions & Boom for BBC

Quay Street Productions & Boom for BBC On The Edge: Letting Go, BlackLight Television for Channel 4

BlackLight Television for Channel 4 On The Edge: The Final Countdown, BlackLight Television for Channel 4

BlackLight Television for Channel 4 On The Edge: Wet Look, BlackLight Television for Channel 4

BlackLight Television for Channel 4 Partygate, Halcyons Heart Films for Channel 4

Halcyons Heart Films for Channel 4 Scoop, Lighthouse Film & Television Production in assoc with Voltage TV for Netflix

Best Soap/Continuing Drama Casualty, BBC Studios for BBC

BBC Studios for BBC Coronation Street, ITV Studios for ITV1

ITV Studios for ITV1 EastEnders, BBC Studios for BBC

BBC Studios for BBC Emmerdale, ITV Studios for ITV1

ITV Studios for ITV1 Hollyoaks, Lime Pictures for E4

Lime Pictures for E4 Waterloo Road, Rope Ladder Fiction & Wall to Wall for BBC

Best Specialist Factual Programme Britain’s Human Zoos, Red Bicycle with Milk & Honey for Channel 4

Red Bicycle with Milk & Honey for Channel 4 Miners’ Strike 1984: The Battle for Britain, Swan Films for Channel 4

Swan Films for Channel 4 Planet Earth III, BBC Studios Natural History Unit for BBC

BBC Studios Natural History Unit for BBC The Enfield Poltergeist, MetFilm & Concordia Studio for Apple TV+

MetFilm & Concordia Studio for Apple TV+ The Zelensky Show, 72 Films for BBC

72 Films for BBC White Nanny, Black Child Doc Hearts & Tigerlily Productions for Channel 5

Best Sports Programme

(Sponsored by NEP) Cwpan Rygbi’r Byd 2023, Whisper Cymru for S4C

Whisper Cymru for S4C Olympic Games Paris 2024, BBC Sport for BBC

BBC Sport for BBC Paralympic Games, Paris 2024 Whisper for Channel 4

Paris 2024 Whisper for Channel 4 Super Sunday, Sky Sports for Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports for Sky Sports Premier League UEFA Euro 2024, BBC Sport for BBC

BBC Sport for BBC UEFA Euro 2024, ITV Sport for ITV1

International Programme Sales House of Kardashian, Fremantle for 72 Films

Fremantle for 72 Films MH17: The Plane Crash that Shook the World, BossaNova Media for ITN Productions

BossaNova Media for ITN Productions Red Eye, Sony Pictures Television for Bad Wolf

Sony Pictures Television for Bad Wolf The Flight Attendant Murders, BossaNova Media for Flicker Productions

BossaNova Media for Flicker Productions The Tourist, All3 Media International for Two Brothers Pictures

All3 Media International for Two Brothers Pictures The Zelensky Story, Fremantle for 72 Films

Best Post Production House dock10

ENVY Post Production

runVT

Sky Post Production

DARE Pictures

Listen

Nest Productions

Salamanda Productions

Zandland

Best Independent Production Company

(Sponsored by Barclays) 72 Films

Big Talk Studios

CPL Productions

Hungry Bear Media

Quay Street Productions

Studio Lambert