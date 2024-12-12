White Nanny Black Child indie Doc Hearts is behind a digital history series utilising cutting-edge drone technology for Hearst Networks EMEA.

The five-part Flying Through History will take viewers to historic locations via drones, enabling them to experience them from new angles and heights, and access narrow spaces that other filming techniques could not achieve.

The series marks the prioritisation of digital-first as a key pillar of the indie’s business. It is shot on location around the UK, from East Anglia to Ayrshire, and examines various historic periods and themes, from the dissolution of the monasteries to the boom in the railways.

The narrator is comedian Paul Chowdhry, who will relay historical information and quirky facts and stories

All the films will be available from Tuesday 7 January on History Play, Sky History VoD and social media platforms.

Doc hearts head of content Adam Gee said: “It has been a delight to bust out of the studio with this digital-first series in the most dramatic way possible – by flying over, round and through difficult-to-reach historic sites in an entertaining way that brings together the history expert and the urban explorer.”

Head of short form commissioning at Hearst Networks EMEA Sam Pearson said: “Utilising cutting-edge drone technology, Flying Through History offers viewers an escape through Britain’s rich historical tapestry with thrilling visual storytelling. Doc Hearts have delivered an immersive, smart and funny series that viewers are going to love.”

Flying Through History marks the first collaboration between Doc Hearts and Hearst Networks EMEA.