The Americas was filmed over 180 expeditions and took five years to make

The BBC has acquired upcoming nature docuseries The Americas, which is narrated by Tom Hanks and features music by Hans Zimmer.

Produced for NBC by BBC Studios Natural History Unit, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, it reveals the wonders and fragilities of wildlife across the vast supercontinent – including newly-discovered species.

The 10-part series took five years to make and was filmed over 180 expeditions. Each episode features a different iconic location across the Americas, including The Atlantic Coast, Mexico, Wild West, The Amazon, The Frozen North, The Gulf Coast, The Andes, The Caribbean, The West Coast and Patagonia.

The Americas is executive produced by Mike Gunton (Planet Earth III, Dynasties) for BBC Studios Natural History Unit. NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution oversaw the deal.

Head of BBC factual acquisition Jo Lapping said: “From Northern Canada to Patagonia, the spectacular beauty and diversity of the American continents has been captured in this mesmerising series from a multi award-winning dream team; Tom Hanks, Hans Zimmer, BBC Studios Natural History and Universal Television Alternative Studio.”

The Americas will premiere on NBC on Sunday February 23.