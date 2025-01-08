Long-serving Sky executive Sophie Judge has joined UKTV and BBC Studios’ acquisitions team as global acquisitions manager.

Judge moves on having been at Sky since 2009, leading the renewal of the HBO output deal in 2019 for all European Sky territories. She will now be responsible for sourcing and securing shows from third parties for the BBCS-owned portfolio of channels under UKTV, and its free streaming service UKTV Play.

The former Sky acquisitions exec joins the team led by global head of acquisitions for UKTV and BBCS Melanie Rumani and reports to senior global acquisitions manager Harriet Armston-Clarke. She is replacing Rachel Bailey who left in May last year to join Channel 4.

Alongside the HBO output deal renewal, Judge worked on the launch of Sky Comedy, Sky Docs and Sky Nature. Her most recent role at Sky was as acquisitions manager for Sky entertainment, where she led on negotiations to acquire series including Chicago Fire and American Auto for Sky UK, Germany and Italian entertainment channels.

Among UKTV and BBC Studios’ recent acquired content is third series of The Chelsea Detective, MasterChef Australia, The Good Fight, Mad Men and Sons of Anarchy as well as an extensive catalogue of Guy Martin titles.

Judge said that UKTV and BBC Studios have “a reputation for delivering world-class content”.

”It’s a privilege to work alongside such a talented and experienced team. I’m really looking forward to working across the global services in the international market,” she added.

Rumani said that the team is “truly global” and “acquiring content for our extensive network of over 40 services around the world and I’m confident Sophie will make a huge contribution in continuing our success.”