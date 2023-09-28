Behind the Scenes: Zorro rides again

Take out a subscription to get immediate access to Broadcast:
Broadcast Intelligence is the only place to get up to date information on the current content needs of 500+ global buyers, a real-time database of greenlit programmes plus networking opportunities. Book a Zoom demo to see what the platform can do for your company.
By Rebecca Cooney2023-09-28T14:22:00
Amazon Prime Video is reviving the ‘timeless Mexican superhero story’ with a new focus on strong female characters, while retaining all the action, adventure and comedy of the beloved previous iterations
Access premium content subscribe today
If you have an account you can SIGN IN now