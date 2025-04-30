Broadcast Magazine

ITV1 formats show signs of wear

By 2025-04-30T10:33:00

the_masked_singer_sr6_ep5_11

The Masked Singer and BGT are both down on last year, while two new BBC1 dramas get similar ratings

This is subscriber only content
Subscribe now to keep reading

full-subs-package-LR-resize

The full subscription package includes:

  • Unlimited online access
  • Monthly Broadcast Magazine
  • Selection of annual reports and surveys
  • Newsletters + breaking news updates
  • Broadcast mobile & tablet app
  • Access to previous digital editions

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now