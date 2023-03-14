Fans will be able to watch highlights of the first Airspeeder race

Fox Sports Australia and Kayo Sports will premiere highlights show Airspeeder: Above The Asphalt on 16 and 17 March, Airspeeder’s first linear highlights show.

The programmes will cover the competition’s first-ever eVTOL circuit race that took place in 2022 in South Australia. The show and event were supported by the Australian government, and Fox Sports Australia became the competition’s first broadcast partner earlier this year.

Other content in the broadcast deal includes a six episode Road To Flying Car Racing series, a five episode Finding Extreme Pilots series, and a five episode How To Build A Flying Car series looking at how the competition’s eVTOL vehicles are built, devised for Australia’s more established motorsport technology fans.

Above The Asphalt air times Thursday, 16 March, at 10:00 am - 10:40 am ACDT (506 & HD)

Friday, 17 March, at 3:20 pm - 4:00 pm ACDT (506 & HD)

Airspeeder’s in-house team and Aurora jointly produced Above The Asphalt, which will include the latest in flying car technology and give viewers an inside look at the pilots, teams, and technology behind the series. Broadcast Sport exclusively revealed that Aurora was Airspeeder’s broadcast and digital partner last year.

Airspeeder global media and marketing director Stephen Sidlo said: “Airspeeder is at the forefront of flying car technology and we are excited to be working with Fox Sports Australia and Kayo Sports to bring the thrill of flying car racing to audiences across our home country of Australia.

“The growth of behind-the-scenes sports shows an appetite for this kind of content, so what better than to follow the journey of flying car racing in the 21st Century. This two year content partnership will give fans an unparalleled look into the future of motorsports and the technology that bridges futurism and real-world racing.”