The former BT Sport chief engineer and head of innovation joins in the role of business development director, EMEA for live production solutions

Ateliere has taken on Andy Beale (former BT Sport chief engineer and head of innovation) in the role of business development director, EMEA for live production solutions.

Beale was with BT Sport for almost 11 years, at first joining to oversee the technology and construction of the landmark BT Sport Production Hub in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

He played a pivotal role in the development and launch of Europe’s first commercial live 4K sports channel, as well as its HDR successor. He also led BT Sport’s Dolby Atmos launch, advances in live VR 360 and immersive video, and in moving outside broadcasts to remote and distributed production models.

A little after the acquisition of BT Sport by Warner Bros Discovery, Beale created his own consultancy company and also focused his time on Rise Up Academy, which he co-founded. The Academy is dedicated to educating, inspiring, and informing young people about the diverse career pathways and opportunities within the media technology sector.

His role at Ateliere is on a permanent basis, with Beale telling Broadcast Sport he is planning to put his consultancy business on hold for now.

Ateliere is a cloud-native media supply chain management specialist with a range of products and services.

The Ateliere Connect platform claims to deliver post-production capabilities at a fraction of the cost of on-premise.

Meanwhile, Ateliere Discover provides the tools to create OTT and streaming apps, monetise content, and derive insights from targeted audience analytics.

The company also offers Ateliere Live, providing cloud-native remote workflows, and a range of other specialist tools and services.

As business development director, Ateliere says “Beale will lean into his consultancy and engineering experience to help Ateliere customers modernise their live production workflows, significantly reducing costs and carbon footprint while achieving new levels of efficiency with Ateliere Live and partner solutions.”

Beale says: “The media, content and broadcast landscape is undergoing a radical transformation, and Ateliere truly stands out with its Ateliere Live solution, which has innovative foundations. The ability to seamlessly transition live content into Ateliere Connect and integrate it into the non-live management flow and media supply chain, and vice versa, is something not many vendors offer. This full solution is a game-changer for producers aiming for cost efficiency and sustainability going forward, and I look forward to being part of it.”

Andy Hooper, SVP of Live Products at Ateliere, adds: “Andy’s visionary approach to integrating cutting-edge cloud-based technologies with traditional live production workflows aligns perfectly with our mission. His proven expertise and innovative mindset will not only enhance our ability to meet the evolving needs of today’s media companies, but will also ensure that our solutions continue to provide exceptional value for our current and future customers.

“The result is that we will push the boundaries of what’s possible in live production, delivering sustainable, cost-effective solutions that are both scalable and adaptable for the dynamic demands of the industry.”