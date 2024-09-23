Barclays has confirmed a new multi-year sponsorship deal for the Barclays Women’s Super League and Barclays Women’s Championship, doubling its investment in women’s football. It has also renewed its sponsorship of the Premier League for a further four years.

The bank has also extended its partnership with The FA for a further three years, including the Barclays Girls’ Football School Partnerships.

Barclays first became title sponsor of the Women’s Super League in 2019. At the time it was the biggest investment made by a brand into women’s sport in the UK.

Since then, women’s football has seen exponential growth and the Barclays Women’s Super League is now the most followed women’s domestic league with 3.2m followers and average attendance at matches up 283% since 21/22 season.

This renewal sees Barclays double its financial commitment, to build on that success. Barclays and The FA have extended their partnership through the Barclays Girl’s Football School Partnerships. The partnership has been extended until 2028 and will deepen its focus on secondary schools, where64% of girls will drop sports by the time they finish puberty.

A new programme will identify pupils who show potential from within schools, connect the pathway between education and football, and provide support to talented players and their families.

Ian Wright OBE said: “We constantly talk about the sustainability of women’s football and the need for increased investment and long-term partners to truly accelerate the growth. Barclays are once again leading the way with their commitment. This investment is exactly what’s needed to not only continue the growth but to ensure the game is sustainable for future generations.”

Tom Corbett, group head of sponsorship, Barclays said: “I speak for all my colleagues when I say how proud we are to be continuing our sponsorship of football. This latest agreement solidifies our long-term commitment to supporting the game at every level and creating opportunities for everyone to benefit from it.”