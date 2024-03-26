British Swimming has agreed deals with the BBC and Channel 4 to broadcast the British Swimming Championships and British Diving Championships.

BBC Sport will show all the British Swimming Championships live from the London Aquatics Centre, 2-7 April, across its website and iPlayer. Meanwhile, Channel 4 will show live coverage of both heats (10am start) and finals sessions (7pm start) on Channel 4’s streaming platform and app, as well as the broadcaster’s YouTube channel.

The competition has a fully-integrated schedule of swimming and para-swimming races for the first time.

Later in the year, BBC Sport and iPlayer will also show the British Diving Championships.

British Swimming CEO Drew Barrand said: “We are thrilled to be able to announce that both BBC Sport and Channel 4 are on board in this historic joint-broadcast deal for next week’s British Swimming Championships - and that the BBC will also be showcasing our world-class athletes at the British Diving Championships.

“This is a pivotal moment for aquatic sport, and I would like to thank both the BBC and Channel 4 for their show of commitment in working with us to provide the millions of fans across the country with the opportunity to watch and engage with the sport they love.

“This time in a week, hundreds of swimmers will be diving into action at the London Aquatics Centre in what is the biggest and most important domestic meet of this three-year cycle, and it is fantastic that fans who cannot be in the stands will be able to experience world-class performances and plenty of drama across the six days.

“Not only will we head to Paris on the back of outstanding Paralympic and Olympic performances in Tokyo, but we have also been consistently superb over World Championships in the past two years - and I know there will be plenty of unmissable British Championship races to tune into over the coming days, where people can get to know the names and faces of those who will be setting the world alight in the summer.”

Philip Bernie, interim director of BBC Sport, said: “We’re heading into what’s going to be a gripping summer of live sports across the BBC, with Paris 2024 just months away. This partnership serves as brilliant build-up to the Olympics, where swimming and diving are sure to take centre stage. It’s also the first time Olympic and Paralympic trials have been fully combined, making this year’s British Swimming Championships a really exciting event for audiences, so we’re delighted to be showing it.”

Pete Andrews, Channel 4 head of Sport, said: “Channel 4 is delighted to be showing our amazing Paralympic and Olympic swimmers on their journey to the big show in Paris. Streaming on YouTube allows us access to a young and diverse audience, and we are very excited to have this event hosted on the platform.”