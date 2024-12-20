The broadcasters will share coverage of the tournament in the UK

BBC Sport and ITV have revealed the broadcast fixtures for next summer’s UEFA Women’s Euro tournament in Switzerland.

The tournament begins with coverage on ITV, ITVX and STV with the opening match between Finland and Iceland (2 July).

BBC Sport begins its coverage on TV and iPlayer with the hosts Switzerland’s opening match, as they face two-time European Champions Norway (2 July).

Rhian Wilkinson’s Wales squad makes their European Championships debut against the Netherlands live on the BBC (5 July).

ITV has two of England’s group games and two of Wales’ group games.

On 5 July, Sarina Wiegman’s England team will play their first match of the competition, as they go head-to-head with France live on ITV.

Meanwhile, England will also face the Netherlands in a key group-stage clash live on the BBC (9 July).

On 13 July, there is a home nations clash when England is up against Wales, which will air live on ITV.

As the tournament builds towards the knockout stages, BBC Sport is broadcasting three of the four quarter-finals, featuring some of Europe’s biggest teams, likely to include World Cup winners Spain and also eight time winners of the Euros, Germany. I

TV will have first pick of the semi-finals, and then the BBC and ITV will share coverage of the Final.

Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport says, “The summer of 2025 is shaping up to be a huge celebration of women’s sport as we bring audiences the UEFA Women’s Euros, the Women’s Rugby World Cup and the World Athletics Championships. We’ll have live coverage and expert analysis of the Euros as Wales make their debut and England try to retain the trophy. We’re excited to bring the people together for these huge sporting moments across online, TV, iPlayer, Radio and BBC Sounds.”

Niall Sloane, ITV director of sport adds: “The UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 is the jewel in ITV’s sporting crown next summer. We look forward to bringing the nation together for reigning champion England’s opening match of the tournament and again for an historic home nations clash between England and Wales.”